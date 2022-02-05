The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,125 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $16,647,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

