The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,064 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,064 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of UDR worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

