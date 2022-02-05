The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ODP.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ODP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ODP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 384,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ODP (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.