The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $4.30 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00010331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

