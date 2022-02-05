Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.12. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 24,856 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$377.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.