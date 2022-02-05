Thor Mining (LON:THR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,643,371 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £14.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

