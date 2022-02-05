THORChain Price Tops $4.69 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00011246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $79.53 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.30 or 0.07222148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.59 or 0.99729995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006509 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

