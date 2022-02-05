Thore Cash Trading 16.3% Higher This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,272.66 and approximately $91,446.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00293938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011559 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

