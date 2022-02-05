Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $245,559.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.07228781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.50 or 1.00123852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

