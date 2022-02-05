Thunder Token Market Capitalization Tops $81.38 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $81.38 million and $7.76 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

