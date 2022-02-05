Tierion Price Hits $0.12 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00110445 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

