Tiger King Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $146,044.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.