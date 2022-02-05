Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 0.3%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.06. 1,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

