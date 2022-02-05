Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $453,255.45 and $54.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011568 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

