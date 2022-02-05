TokenPay Price Tops $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $840,798.06 and approximately $66,051.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.26 or 0.99944653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00075805 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00029978 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00496932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

