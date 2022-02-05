Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Toll Brothers worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 557,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

