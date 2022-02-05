Toncoin (TONCOIN) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $5.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.