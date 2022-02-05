Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.78. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 210,019 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Top Ships by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

