TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,951 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of TopBuild worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $226.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

