TouchCon (TOC) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $945,133.19 and approximately $42,854.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

