TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.07% of TPI Composites worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $411.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

