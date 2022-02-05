Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $146.22 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

