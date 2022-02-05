Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.34. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 11,269 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.