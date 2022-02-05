TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$4.43. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 44,133 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$311.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

