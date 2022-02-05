TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $129,027,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.