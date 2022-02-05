Travala.com Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.91 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $64.51 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

