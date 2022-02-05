Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 8,815 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 447.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 60.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after buying an additional 89,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $187.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

