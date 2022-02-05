Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,293 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

