Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,393,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

