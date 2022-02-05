Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $218.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.12. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

