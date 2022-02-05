Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,429 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.