Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.12 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $595.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.90. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $472.51 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

