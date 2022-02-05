Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 230.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 23.9% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.