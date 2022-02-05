Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.05 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

