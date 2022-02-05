Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $29.61 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

