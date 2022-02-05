Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

