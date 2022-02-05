Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.