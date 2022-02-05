Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,566 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,566 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
