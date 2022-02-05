Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.09 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

