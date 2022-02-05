Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.66. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

