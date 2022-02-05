Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $147,777.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,153. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

