TrezarCoin (TZC) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $169,860.34 and approximately $20.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 270,792,750 coins and its circulating supply is 258,792,750 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

