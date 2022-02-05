Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises about 2.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $37,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $568.12. 24,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.72.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

