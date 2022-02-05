Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $246,988.69 and approximately $40.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,639.79 or 0.99941793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00029949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00512212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

