TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09. 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

