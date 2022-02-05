TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $591.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.20 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

