Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.56 million during the quarter.

TC opened at C$97.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$103.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 113.88. Tucows has a 12 month low of C$92.06 and a 12 month high of C$116.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

