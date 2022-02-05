Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tucows by 429.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tucows by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tucows by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tucows by 13.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

