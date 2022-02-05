TurtleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,563.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $79,563.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 121,480,440,577 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.