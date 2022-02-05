Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $11.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. 3,209,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,616. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.